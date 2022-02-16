PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bridge Residence Hotel - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
8.3
оценка с
664
Обновление February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Kanchanaburi, look no further than The Bridge Residence Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 2.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Kanchanaburi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Bridge Residence Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Kanchanaburi.

Адрес / Карта

263/6 Maenamkwai Road T. Thamakam Maung District, River Kwai, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000

