PHUKET TEST & GO

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9
оценка с
118
Обновление April 20, 2022
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 0
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 1
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 2
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 3
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 4
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 5
+40 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort is a large, well-landscaped holistic retreat option spread over 20 acres of scenic gardens. Modeled on typical Thai wellness and healthy living principles, the resort makes for a great place to experience traditional Thai culture and hospitality. The Jantra Spa Villa is one of Phuket's busiest day spas, frequented by tourists looking to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The resort also hosts a restaurant, clubhouse, and beauty salon. One of Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort's biggest attractions is the kids club, which allows parents to relax at the spa while their children enjoy themselves in fun and educational surroundings.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

5/10 Moo 5 , Chaofa West Road, Vichit, Muang, just 10 minute from Tiger Muay Thai Gym, Phuket City, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Отели-партнеры

Seabed Grand Hotel Пхукет
8.7
рейтинг с
155 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Блю Бич Гранд Резорт энд Спа
9.2
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Блю Отель
8.3
рейтинг с
148 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Cocoville Phuket Resort 3 звезд
8.9
рейтинг с
207 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah, Пхукет
8.4
рейтинг с
59 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Baba House Phuket
8.2
рейтинг с
431 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Коко Ретрит Пхукет Резорт и Спа
8.4
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Недавний Пхукет Суанлуанг
7.5
рейтинг с
27 отзывы
Из ฿-1
ПРАЙМ ТАУН - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET
8.2
рейтинг с
407 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель The Par Phuket
7.6
рейтинг с
96 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU