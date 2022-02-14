BANGKOK TEST & GO

SPENZA HOTEL - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
оценка с
2804
Обновление February 14, 2022
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 0
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 1
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 2
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 3
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 4
SPENZA HOTEL - Image 5
+13 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, SPENZA HOTEL is located in the Pratunam area of Bangkok. Only away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. SPENZA HOTEL also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the SPENZA HOTEL is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в SPENZA HOTEL , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ SPENZA HOTEL
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

88 Soi Phetchaburi 15, Phetchaburi Rd.,, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
рейтинг с
7337 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
2605 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU