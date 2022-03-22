BANGKOK TEST & GO

[email protected] Hotel (SHA certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
221
Обновление March 22, 2022
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 0
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 1
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 2
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 3
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 4
Sound@sleep Hotel (SHA certified) - Image 5
+21 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, [email protected] Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like elevator, 100% non-smoking. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, Non-smoking, air conditioning, desk. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, [email protected] Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в [email protected] Hotel (SHA certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ [email protected] Hotel (SHA certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

5325 Prachasongkhro Road, Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Отели-партнеры

Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
3139 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
рейтинг с
487 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
рейтинг с
32 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU