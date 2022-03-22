BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
оценка с
3104
Обновление March 22, 2022
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+49 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in posh Thonglor, this Somerset location puts you close to both the city center and the airport. The complimentary shuttle service helps transfer guests to the skytrain station from which it is only a couple of stops to Emporium, and a little further are the shops and malls in the Siam area. All guest rooms come with a fully equipped kitchenette, complimentary Wi-Fi access, and a washing machine. The property also provides a wide range of recreational facilities such as an outdoor pool, sauna, steam room, and a playroom. Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) provides not only a convenient location, but also a wide range of amenities that are guaranteed to make your stay a pleasant one.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

115 Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Road Klongton Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Отели-партнеры

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
3139 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
рейтинг с
4142 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU