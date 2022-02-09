PATTAYA TEST & GO

Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
оценка с
868
Обновление February 9, 2022
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 0
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 1
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 2
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 3
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 4
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 5
Well-placed in the business, shopping, restaurants area of Chonburi city, Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 0km from the city center and 90km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, restaurant. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chonburi, make Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha your home away from home.

Адрес / Карта

No.88 Surasak Sa-Nguan Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

