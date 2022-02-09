Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
9
оценка с
1776
February 9, 2022
This luxury 5-star hotel is located on lively Sukhumvit Road. Within walking distance to the BTS skytrain, it is surrounded by commercial districts as well as entertainment venues. Modern and opulent, the 345 guestrooms and suites boast unique design with complete amenities and breathtaking city views. Famous for its first-rate service and top-notch facilities, the hotel’s restaurants and bars are perfect for relaxing and socializing. Offering various body treatments in traditional Thai style, the spa provides total relaxation after a day of meetings or sightseeing.

Адрес / Карта

189 Sukhumvit Road Soi 13-15 , Klongtoey Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

