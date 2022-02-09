HUA HIN TEST & GO

Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.1
оценка с
340
Обновление February 9, 2022
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 0
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 1
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 2
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 3
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 4
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Experience easy living in this recently restored property that blends traditional Thai styling with modern touches to offer guests comfortable accommodations in Hua Hin. The nine colonial-styled rooms that make up the Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung each have outdoor veranda dining areas where guests can soak up the atmosphere at this amazing property, and the staff is always on hand to help. For those who like to venture out a bit, the hotel is also in close proximity to the local beach, the Fisherman’s Village, and various stores and shops. Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung Hua Hin/Cha-am is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

122 Soi Moobaan Takiab,, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
рейтинг с
958 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU