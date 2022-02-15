PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Six Senses Yao Noi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
February 15, 2022
A 5-star eco-friendly property, Six Senses Yao Noi is on the picturesque island of Koh Yao Noi - between Phuket and Krabi. In addition to the water sports, this property can also organize a customized boat and bicycle tours. Guests also have access to an extensive movie and music library, and if you so wish, you can partake in a Thai cooking class before you head home. The resort only consists of private pool villas which have been constructed while keeping the natural vegetation intact. A stay at the resort is not complete without at least one trip to the exclusive spa, where treatments only include natural products. The guest relations managers are on hand at all times to make sure all your requests are met for a perfectly customized vacation at Six Senses Yao Noi.

If you were a guest at Six Senses Yao Noi, the hotel and our viewers would be very grateful if you left a detailed review.
Address

56 Moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

