Siriwilai Sukhothai (SHA Extra Plus) - Sukhothai Sandbox Hotel

Sukhothai
8.8
оценка с
1025
Обновление February 16, 2022
Conveniently located in Sukhothai, Siriwilai Sukhothai (SHA Extra Plus) is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

At Siriwilai Sukhothai (SHA Extra Plus), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, and 24-hour security.

Step into one of 54 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as LCD/plasma screen television, private entrance, slippers, towels, and umbrella which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including hiking trails, outdoor pool, spa, massage, and pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Sukhothai, the Siriwilai Sukhothai (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Адрес / Карта

214/4 Moo 2, Mueangkao, Mueang, Sukhothai, Historical Park, Sukhothai, Thailand, 64210

