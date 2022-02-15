BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
оценка с
1510
Обновление February 15, 2022
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 0
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 1
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 2
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 3
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 4
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 5
+29 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG is an epitome of elegant city living. Located on Saladaeng Soi 1, this 5-star property is far enough from the bustling restaurant area to ensure a quiet sleep, but close enough to walk home from dinner. The property provides a private van service to drop guests at the Saladaeng sky train station. The subway station and Lumpini Park are only 600 meters away. This 19-story building includes the renowned Seven Eden Spa, gym, outdoor swimming pool, playground area, business center, meeting rooms, karaoke rooms and the famous Liquid Bar and Café. For a thoroughly relaxing and wonderful stay, make the Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG your accommodation of choice.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

27 Soi Saladaeng 1, Silom Rd., Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
рейтинг с
694 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
рейтинг с
4241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
рейтинг с
307 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
рейтинг с
58 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
рейтинг с
2381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU