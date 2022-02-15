BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9
оценка с
143
Обновление February 15, 2022
Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+37 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. Step into one of 48 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack, slippers. Recreational facilities available at the property include indoor pool. Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

10 Soi Trok Siri Ammat, Boonsiri Rd., San Jao Por Suer , Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU