Sinsuvarn Airport Suite - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just two kilometers from the international airport, this hotel makes for an excellent place to rest between flights. This is also an excellent place to stay if you are attending expos at BITEC Exhibition Hall which can be easily accessed from here. An on-site restaurant, beer garden, and shuttle service between the airport are some of the facilities on offer at this property. All rooms are spacious, air conditioned, and come with wireless access and satellite channels. Clean and affordable, Sinsuvarn Airport Suite is one of the many excellent accommodation choices close to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

