PHUKET TEST & GO

Sino Hostel @ Kata - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
оценка с
105
Обновление February 19, 2022
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 0
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 1
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 2
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 3
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 4
Sino Hostel @ Kata - Image 5
+26 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Sino Hostel @ Kata as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Sino Hostel @ Kata is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Sino Hostel @ Kata , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Sino Hostel @ Kata
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Thanon Kata, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Отели-партнеры

Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

ОЗО Пхукет
9.1
рейтинг с
70 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пич Хилл Резорт
7.7
рейтинг с
510 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель The Melody Phuket
8.5
рейтинг с
370 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beyond Resort Карон
8.4
рейтинг с
943 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Метади Резорт и Виллы
8.6
рейтинг с
2205 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
рейтинг с
687 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы Baan Saint Tropez
7.5
рейтинг с
6 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU