PHUKET TEST & GO

Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.4
оценка с
444
Обновление February 16, 2022
Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+20 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 265-room, 5-star deluxe hotel offers guests complete luxury in a traditional Thai environment matched with a contemporary twist achieving exquisite results. Proudly boasting an award for best accommodation by the Thai Tourism Board, this hotel offers only the finest in hospitality and in-room features. Facilities include several dining and entertainment areas where guests can indulge in some after-hours karaoke or just relax over a chilled drink in the hotel bar. Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect retreat for both business and leisure travelers who are accustomed to great service and accommodation.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Sima Thani Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

2112/2 Mittraphap Road, Amphoe Muang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU