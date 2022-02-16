Silverwoods Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Silverwoods Hotel is located in the Bang Len area of Nakhon Pathom. The city center is merely 110.0 km away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Silverwoods Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Nakhon Pathom, make Silverwoods Hotel your home away from home.