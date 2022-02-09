See Through Boutique Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Just 30 minutes from Koh Samui by ferry, this resort is located on Haad Yao Beach. From the main ferry terminal, See Through Boutique Resort is just a 15-minute drive away. Guests can relax on the private beach or grab a meal at the restaurant while enjoying the scenic setting. The nearest coral reefs are less than 100 meters from the resort and make for an excellent excursion. Take a night dive or go night fishing to make your trip a more memorable one. And if you are on the island during the Full Moon, be sure to not miss out on the party that has made the island popular - the monthly Full Moon party. Guests staying at See Through Boutique Resort will find a pool, massage treatments, and a business center amongst a list of other excellent facilities.

Адрес / Карта

85/6 Moo.8 Haadyao Bach, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

