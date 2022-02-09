PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Seabox Hostel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.3
оценка с
87
Обновление February 9, 2022
Seabox Hostel - Image 0
Seabox Hostel - Image 1
Seabox Hostel - Image 2
Seabox Hostel - Image 3
Seabox Hostel - Image 4
Seabox Hostel - Image 5
+8 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Khao Lak, you'll feel right at home at Seabox Hostel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The hotel lies 14.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Seabox Hostel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant. The hotel features 16 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, television. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Seabox Hostel hits the spot in many ways.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Seabox Hostel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Seabox Hostel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

26/66 PetchKasem Road, T.KhuekKhak, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Только для взрослых
8.8
рейтинг с
312 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
114 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa 4 звезд
8.8
рейтинг с
621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Лист на песках от курорта Кататани
8.5
рейтинг с
460 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пески Као Лак от курорта Кататани
8.8
рейтинг с
1583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
рейтинг с
365 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ла Вела Као Лак
9.2
рейтинг с
1770 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ла Флора Као Лак
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU