Sea Flower Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in Lonely Beach, Sea Flower Resort is the perfect place to experience Koh Chang and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Tha Nam Beach, Bai Lan Bay, Tree Top Adventure Park Koh Chang. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Chang hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, tours, laundry service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, balcony/terrace, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the private beach, diving, fishing, massage, solarium. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Sea Flower Resort.