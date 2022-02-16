Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Double your vacation fun with access to both the city sights and the ocean when you stay at Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just minutes from the heart of Koh Samet. Book a room at Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 170 m from Ao Thian, and oceanside fun will be an option every day.At Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free internet access provided within the resort keeps you connected throughout your stay. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage.Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the resort's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundry service keeps your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus). For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the resort.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All rooms at Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the resort, knowing that selected rooms includes linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the resort, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries and towels available. Dining and things to doEach morning you can start the day with a delicious in-house breakfast offered at Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the resort assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar.Are you a great cook? Make your own meals in-house at the resort's BBQ facilities.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus). A beach that's accessible right from the resort puts you close to the ocean during your stay. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the solarium, located right in the resort. Beat the hot weather with cooling water activities like fishing, snorkeling, non-motorized water sports and diving.Enjoy some water sports with boats and canoes provided by Sangthian Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Challenge your travel group members or other guests to competitive fun, with the resort's hiking trails. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this resort scored higher than 83% of them for food and dining.