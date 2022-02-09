BANGKOK TEST & GO

Samyan Serene Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
оценка с
718
Обновление February 9, 2022
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 0
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 1
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 2
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 3
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 4
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 5
+33 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Silom area, Samyan Serene Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Samyan Serene Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Samyan Serene Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Samyan Serene Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

38 Si Phaya Rd.,, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
рейтинг с
4241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
рейтинг с
694 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
рейтинг с
307 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
рейтинг с
58 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU