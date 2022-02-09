Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Standard Type 70 m² ฿7,600 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

Samui Garden Home Hotel is located just a few kilometers from the noise of Lamai Beach. Featuring 20 luxurious rental houses amidst the tranquility of nature, all the rooms are stylishly designed with a harmonious touch of beautiful oriental Thai décor and perfectly blended with modern facilities at affordable prices. Some of the famous attractions within the vicinity include Namuang Waterfall, Butterfly Garden, Big Buddha Temple, Hin Ta-Hin Yai, and Hin Lad Waterfall. Getting to the more popular beaches is easy with rental bikes or cars, and at the end of the day, you are guaranteed a peaceful night's rest.

