Samed Cliff Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Built in 1993, Samed Cliff Resort is a distinct addition to Koh Samet and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Noina Bay, Ao Kham, Ao Prao. The facilities and services provided by Samed Cliff Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, tours, laundry service. Guests can choose from 35 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including private beach, outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samed Cliff Resort.