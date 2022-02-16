S1 City Hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

S1 City HotelEnjoy the best of Buriram and nearby adventures with a stay at S1 City Hotel.All offerings provided by S1 City Hotel help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage.All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the hotel.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at S1 City Hotel. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television available in selected rooms. Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator and bottled water are provided in guestrooms.Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find toiletries and towels available. Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Buriram. Be sure to visit King Rama I Monument located 1.6 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Buriram. A great museum trip can be had at Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center located 1.0 km away, with local art that provides a sense of the region.Reasons to stay hereFind rooms here that are cheaper than 87% of all other options in the city.