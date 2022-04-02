Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Well-positioned in Old City, S.K. House 1 is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio, Wat Chiang Yuen Temple within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. S.K. House 1 offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, airport transfer, restaurant. S.K. House 1 is home to 60 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as mirror, towels, air conditioning, fan, television. The hotel's outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. S.K. House 1 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.