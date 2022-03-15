S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.5
оценка с
4328
Обновление March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, S Box Sukhumvit Hotel is ideally situated in Sukhumvit; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 12.3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At S Box Sukhumvit Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make S Box Sukhumvit Hotel your home away from home.

Адрес / Карта

4 Sukhumvit 31, Klongtoey-Nua,Wattana,Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

