BANGKOK TEST & GO

S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
оценка с
231
Обновление February 8, 2022
S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Image 0
S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Image 1
S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Image 2
S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Image 3
S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Image 4
S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Image 5
+23 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than S Bangkok Hotel Navamin. Only away, this 3.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by S Bangkok Hotel Navamin ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The property features 87 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include towels, fireplace, clothes rack, additional toilet, smoke detector. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. S Bangkok Hotel Navamin is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в S Bangkok Hotel Navamin , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ S Bangkok Hotel Navamin
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Navamin Rd,, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
рейтинг с
506 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU