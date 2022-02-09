KRABI TEST & GO

Riverside Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
оценка с
983
Обновление February 9, 2022
Riverside Hotel - Image 0
Riverside Hotel - Image 1
Riverside Hotel - Image 2
Riverside Hotel - Image 3
Riverside Hotel - Image 4
Riverside Hotel - Image 5
+18 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi Town, Riverside Hotel is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Larn Poo Dam, Maharat Market, Vogue Shopping Center are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, valet parking, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Riverside Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Riverside Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Riverside Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Riverside Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

287/11 Uttarakit Road, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Виллы Scene Cliff View
9.1
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ча Да Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
634 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort 3 звезд
8.1
рейтинг с
3503 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Тайская деревня Чада
7.9
рейтинг с
691 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
рейтинг с
2864 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Краби Ла Плайя Резорт
8
рейтинг с
1021 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU