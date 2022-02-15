BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
1096
Обновление February 15, 2022
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 0
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 1
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 2
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 3
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 4
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 5
+14 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located near the banks of the sparkling Chao Phraya River, Riverine Place Hotel and Residence offers guests an ideal venue to spend some time away from the tiresome city life of Bangkok. Featuring an exquisite selection of apartments overlooking the magnificent views of the city or Chao Phraya River, each apartment studio is equipped with a full kitchenette, laundry facilities, air conditioning, and an efficient work space ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Apart from its outstanding accommodation, guests can indulge in the superior recreational facilities on-site, including the fitness center with experienced personal trainers, sauna and steam rooms, two tennis courts plus a tennis knock board, two badminton courts, two squash courts, a snooker room, and mini basketball. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Riverine Place Hotel and Residence.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Riverine Place Hotel and Residence , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Riverine Place Hotel and Residence
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

167 Moo 7 Phibulsongkhram Rd., Suan Yai, Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
рейтинг с
506 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU