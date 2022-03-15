BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riva Arun Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
оценка с
457
Обновление March 15, 2022
Riva Arun Bangkok - Image 0
Riva Arun Bangkok - Image 1
Riva Arun Bangkok - Image 2
Riva Arun Bangkok - Image 3
Riva Arun Bangkok - Image 4
Riva Arun Bangkok - Image 5
+32 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , the Riva Arun Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 6KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Riva Arun Bangkok is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, airport transfer are just a few of the facilities that set Riva Arun Bangkok apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Riva Arun Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, slippers, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Riva Arun Bangkok your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Riva Arun Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Riva Arun Bangkok
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

392/25-26 Maharaj Road, Phraborom Maharajawang,Pranakorn Bangkok 10200, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Отели-партнеры

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU