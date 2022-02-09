BANGKOK TEST & GO

Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
оценка с
1689
Обновление February 9, 2022
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 0
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 1
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 2
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 3
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 4
Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel - Image 5
+34 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Kapi, Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Situated only 13 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With the city's main attractions such as Ramkhamhaeng 29 Pier, The Mall 3 Pier, Wat Thepleela Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 158 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Regent Ramkhamhaeng 22 Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

4 Ramkhamhaeng Soi 22 Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU