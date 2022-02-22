PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.9
3061
February 22, 2022
The sprawling beachfront property of Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin is a great weekend escape. The Cha-am city center is just 7 km away, while Hua Hin is a 20-minute drive from the resort. In addition to water sports, guests can spend their days playing golf, sightseeing, and shopping. The tour desk on-site can help arrange for activities as well as private transfers. Rooms at the resort are set in a garden in small chalets, giving the resort a tropical village feel. Be it two days or two weeks, you are sure to enjoy your time at Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin.

Адрес / Карта

849/21 Petchakasem Rd., Cha-Am,Petchburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

