Red Planet Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
оценка с
5912
Обновление February 8, 2022
The 192-room Red Planet Pattaya is the perfect destination for guests who are looking to tap into this dynamic destination popular with party-goers. Designed for both business and leisure travelers, Red Planet Pattaya is situated in North Pattaya on Second Road, providing guests with easily access to Pattaya Beach, the Royal Garden Plaza, the Pattaya Avenue Shopping Mall, excellent restaurants serving local and international food, and a pulsating nightlife. Red Planet Pattaya has redefined the value-hotel sector by offering an all-inclusive rate for every room, every night. All rooms have free high-speed Wi-Fi for up to three devices, soothing power showers, quality custom-made beds with upscale linen and many other features including air conditioning, in-room safes, hair dryers, ceiling fans and a 32-inch flat screen TV. Visitors to Pattaya will find Red Planet Pattaya’s central location and excellent amenities the perfect highlight of their vacation in this exciting city.

255/7 Moo 9, Sai 2 Road, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

