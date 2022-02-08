CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rajapruek Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
оценка с
928
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rajapruek Place, located in Su Thep, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 11 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Rajapruek Place ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 18 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including spa, massage, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rajapruek Place.

Если бы вы были гостем в Rajapruek Place , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

Royal Park Rajapruek 334 Moo 3 Tumbon Mae-Hia Amphoe Muang Chiangmai 50100, Su Thep, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

