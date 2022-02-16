PHUKET TEST & GO

Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.8
оценка с
663
Обновление February 16, 2022
Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Faraway from the buzzing Tanarat stretch, Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect spot for relaxation. The beautiful blue sky, twinkling stars, birds singing, rustling green leaves and rolling hills humble us to appreciate the mysterious forces of nature. Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is situated on a beautiful hill in Phayayen District of Nakhon Ratchasima province. The property is surrounded by mountains from all directions. There are many trees in our hotel. The highlight being the beautiful and ancient Rain Trees along the canal, the shades so large providing the relaxation and a nice walk around the hotel. The owner is a true book lover. Each room is decorated with book theme. The design is taken from the stories of the books and inspiration quote are hung up in the room. Therefore each room is unique in itself. This visit, guests may stay in “Johanna Bassford” Deluxe room, next time they may choose to stay in “Paulo Coelho” Suite. The different room types consist of Deluxe, Mountain Suite, Panorama Suite, and Family room with 3 to 6 beds which is a convenient option for bigger families. Their highlight is “Wan Kaew” Panorama Suite. Wan Kaew is the pen name of Her Royal Highness Princess MahaChakri Sirindhorn. Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is very honored Her Royal Highness has granted them permission to name this beautiful Suite, “Wan Kaew”. The facilities include a library, fitness, swimming pool, garden. Lunch and dinner set are available upon request. Whatever your purpose of visit, Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) is an excellent choice for your stay in Khao Yai.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Raintree Residence Hotel Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

227/1-3 Moo Ban Subtai, T. Phayayen, A. Pak Chong, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30320

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU