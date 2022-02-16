Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rainbow Sky Hotel SametWake up to the wonder of Koh Samet with a stay at Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Stay flexible with your holiday planning when you're in Koh Samet at Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet, just 110 m from Koh Samet Pier.The range of services provided by Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Koh Samet. Parking is always available, provided by the hotel for their driving guests.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet also provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Your mornings at Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet begin with a complimentary breakfast. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub.Rainbow Sky Hotel Samet lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like fishing, snorkeling, non-motorized water sports and motorized water sports. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 90% of accommodations in the city.Past guests rate facilities here higher than 83% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 88% of the city's accommodation.