PATTAYA TEST & GO

Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
оценка с
67
Обновление February 9, 2022
Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+28 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Dong Tarn Beach, Poseidon Boutique Hotel is the perfect place to experience Pattaya and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2.5 Km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Chanya Medical Clinic Jomtien, Takara Massage, Smile Massage. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Poseidon Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service. Guests can choose from 14 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as hot tub, fitness center, sauna, indoor pool, spa. Poseidon Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Poseidon Boutique Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Poseidon Boutique Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

413/3-5 Moo 12,Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Venue Residence
8.2
рейтинг с
153 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
рейтинг с
856 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU