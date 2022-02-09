BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
835
Обновление February 9, 2022
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 30 Km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Pongsakorn Boutique Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, shrine, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, additional toilet, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's recreational facilities, which include garden, karaoke are designed for escape and relaxation. Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Soi Luang Phaeng 2, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU