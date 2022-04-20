PATTAYA TEST & GO

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Plumeria Serviced Apartment, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 3 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Plumeria Serviced Apartment, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Plumeria Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Адрес / Карта

279/30 Moo5 Wong Amat Beach, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

