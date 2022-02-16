PHUKET TEST & GO

Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

Nong Khai
Обновление February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in Nong Khai, a 4-minute walk from Tha Sadet Market, Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai has accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, free bikes and a shared lounge. This 3-star hotel features free WiFi and a garden.

Complete with a private bathroom equipped with free toiletries, the rooms at the hotel have a flat-screen TV and air conditioning, and certain rooms have a seating area. At Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai rooms include a closet and a shared bathroom.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge is 5 miles from Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai, while Nong Thin Public Park is 2.8 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Udon Thani Airport, 37 miles from the hotel.

Адрес / Карта

555 หมู่ 5 ถ.มีชัย ต.ในเมือง อ.เมือง, Nongkhai City Center, Nongkhai, Thailand, 43000

