PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Gay Homestay - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
оценка с
7
Обновление February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A men-only accommodation, Phuket Gay Homestay is situated in Kathu. Offering just 5 rooms, the property has an outdoor pool and drinks can be enjoyed at the bar. It is less than a 15-minute drive across the hill to the Patong Beach area. There, attractions include Jungceylon Shopping Centre, the nightlife on Bangla Road and the gay nightlife at Paradise Complex. Golf courses are also a short drive away. Phuket International Airport is less than an hour's drive away. Private rooms feature air-conditioning and a comfortable bed. Most room types have a private bathroom with a shower, while 1 room type has access to the house bathroom just next door. You will find shared lounging areas at the property and owners can assist with local information and activities.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Phuket Gay Homestay , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Phuket Gay Homestay
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Neramit Hill Village - 135/6 Moo 7, Kathu, Phuket, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

Отели-партнеры

Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Патонг Бич
10
рейтинг с
3 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель The Par Phuket
7.6
рейтинг с
96 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Бутик-отель Фрутта
8.4
рейтинг с
670 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Принц Эдуард Апартаменты и Резорт
7.9
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Пхукет
7.7
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Патонг
8.4
рейтинг с
658 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa 4 звезд
8
рейтинг с
2519 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Senses Resort & Pool Villas Пхукет
8.5
рейтинг с
2063 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU