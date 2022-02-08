PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Palace Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
оценка с
415
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in the heart of Patong, Patong Palace Hotel boasts convenient access to Phuket Town, where all the hustle and bustle happens. Under German management, guests will find all the 40 guestrooms beautifully decorated with modern fittings and ducted with standard amenities. There is also a beautiful park with orchids and banana plants with a cute little pond. Sample food from the Thai and international kitchen, after which take a long breezy walk along the sandy beach which is just a mere five-minute stroll from the property. Patong Palace Hotel guarantees a peaceful and relaxing stay.

Если бы вы были гостем в Patong Palace Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
39, Rat-U-Thid 200 Pee, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

