Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pastell OldTown Chiang MaiSee all the incredible sights of Chiang Mai when you stay at Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai. This hotel is strategically placed in the heart of the city, surrounded by the popular landmarks.The range of services provided by Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes.If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms at Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai also provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar. Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai has vending machines that provide round-the-clock refreshment, at low cost.Pastell OldTown Chiang Mai lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Chiang Mai. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Chiang Mai, chances are you'll find it at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 1.9 km away. Engage in the city's best art at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 1.9 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 96% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyThis hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 98% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 97% of the city's accommodation.