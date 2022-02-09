PARC BOROUGH CITY RESORT - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
9.1
оценка с
330
Обновление February 9, 2022
Located in the Chiang Mai Airport area, Parc Borough is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Parc Borough offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The property features 57 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include complimentary tea, closet, towels, scale, slippers. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as dart board, fitness center, outdoor pool, billiards. Whatever your purpose of visit, Parc Borough is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в PARC BOROUGH CITY RESORT , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

223 Mahidol Rd. Chang Klarn, Muang Chiangmai, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

