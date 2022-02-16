Panlaan Boutique Resort - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Panlaan Boutique Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Nongkhai. The excitement of the city center is only 1.5 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, Prap Ho Monument, The Pier Market - Sadet Pier give to this hotel a special charm. At Panlaan Boutique Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Panlaan Boutique Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Nongkhai.