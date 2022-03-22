OYO 484 Pannee Residence Khaosan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Pannee Residence @ Dinsor is ideally situated in Khaosan; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Democracy Monument, Queen Sirikit Art Gallery, Ratchadamnoen Avenue. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, laundry service, coffee shop can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Pannee Residence @ Dinsor is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.
117 Dinsor Rd., Bowon Niwet, Phra Nakorn, Bangkok, 10200, Thailand, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200