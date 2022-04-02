BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oakwood Suites Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
оценка с
245
Обновление April 2, 2022
+25 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Адрес / Карта

20 Soi Sukhumvit 24, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

