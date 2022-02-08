PHUKET TEST & GO

O'nya Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
оценка с
598
Обновление February 8, 2022
O'nya Phuket Hotel - Image 0
O'nya Phuket Hotel - Image 1
O'nya Phuket Hotel - Image 2
O'nya Phuket Hotel - Image 3
O'nya Phuket Hotel - Image 4
O'nya Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+35 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at O'nya Phuket Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 6 km away and the airport can be reached within 27 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. O'nya Phuket Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set O'nya Phuket Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. O'nya Phuket Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в O'nya Phuket Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ O'nya Phuket Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

46/8 Moo 5, Vichit, Muang, Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Отели-партнеры

Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

ПРАЙМ ТАУН - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET
8.2
рейтинг с
407 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Дом звуковой галереи
9.1
рейтинг с
16 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель The Par Phuket
7.6
рейтинг с
96 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Xinlor House
9.1
рейтинг с
87 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Память в он-он-отель
8.8
рейтинг с
1551 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Seabed Grand Hotel Пхукет
8.7
рейтинг с
155 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Пхукет
9
рейтинг с
1059 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Недавний Пхукет Суанлуанг
7.5
рейтинг с
27 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU