Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 20.5 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, and 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, and pool (kids). Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.