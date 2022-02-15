BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
3037
Обновление February 15, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Image 5
+46 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel is the only 4-star hotel located in the heart of IMPACT, Thailand’s largest exhibition and conference facilities. Providing convenience and comfort, the hotel is 6 km from Don Mueang Domestic Airport and 20 km from downtown Bangkok via the expressway. With modern architecture and state of the art facilities, the hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Facilities include 380 ultra-modern rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 Premier executive floors, a remarkably well-appointed Business Centre, a Fitness Center, a swimming pool, and a spa.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

94 Popular Road, Banmai Sub District, Pakkred, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
рейтинг с
506 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2646 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
рейтинг с
487 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU